Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Increases By 64.7%

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,069,263 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 2,470,617 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.71%. Sun Life Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.381 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 281,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,689,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

