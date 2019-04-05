Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Rises By 55.9%

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,393,854 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 3,460,837 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,708,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

