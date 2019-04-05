Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Saga (SAGA)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Investec reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 147.40 ($1.93).

LON:SAGA traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 67.40 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 17,142,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Saga has a 52 week low of GBX 98.15 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a market cap of $752.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

