Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

ETR:SAE opened at €40.25 ($46.80) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €34.40 ($40.00) and a 52 week high of €56.00 ($65.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $486.02 million and a P/E ratio of -14.43.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. The company provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. It operates under the shop-apotheke.com brand in Germany; shop-apotheke.at brand in Austria; shop-pharmacie.fr brand in France; and farmaline brand in Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

