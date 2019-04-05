Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by Sidoti to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.
