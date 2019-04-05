Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by Sidoti to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.84 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

