SG Blocks Inc (SGBX) CEO Purchases $24,511.00 in Stock

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) CEO Paul M. Galvin acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $24,511.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBX opened at $1.26 on Thursday. SG Blocks Inc has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

