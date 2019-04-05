Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.13%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRB. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

MCRB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 430,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,191. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $262.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, insider Eric D. Shaff sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $25,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Desrosier sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $31,458.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

