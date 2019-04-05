Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Hits $5.24 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, GDAC and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008801 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003284 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,157,535 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinelprotocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

