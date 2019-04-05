Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report $850.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $845.77 million to $856.50 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $886.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,600 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

