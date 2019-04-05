Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Given a $14.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has been given a $14.00 target price by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 3,576,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,805. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,746,000 after buying an additional 297,136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,600,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.