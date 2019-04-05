SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEMG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMG. ValuEngine upgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

SEMG opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.81. SemGroup Corp has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SemGroup Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -994.74%.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

