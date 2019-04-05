SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (SKHSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

