Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHGE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,112. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

