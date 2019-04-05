Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $39,000 in Tuniu Corp (TOUR) Stock

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth $2,801,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,442,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.19 million, a PE ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 1.34. Tuniu Corp has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/segantii-capital-management-ltd-invests-39000-in-tuniu-corp-tour-stock.html.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.