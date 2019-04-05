Seele Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Seele has a market cap of $6.05 million and $211,374.00 worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,095,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seele is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, CoinBene, HADAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

