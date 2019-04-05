Secoo (SECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Secoo had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Secoo updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SECO opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SECO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Secoo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

