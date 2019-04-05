Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.00. Seattle Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,444 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,237 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 943.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,166,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $44,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $44,082,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,011,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares during the period.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. 2,171,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,360. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.30.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.