Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.00. Seattle Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,444 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,237 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 943.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,166,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $44,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $44,082,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,011,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares during the period.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. 2,171,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,360. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

