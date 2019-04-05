Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. MKM Partners set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.41.

Shares of PXD opened at $147.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,530,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,866,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $591,840,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,069,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $534,734,000 after acquiring an additional 290,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $417,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

