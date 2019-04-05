SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 19% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $58,710.00 and $17,345.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

