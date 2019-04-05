Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Position Cut by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 934,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,818. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

