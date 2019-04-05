Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Holdings Lifted by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. 4,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,816. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx-holdings-lifted-by-vishria-bird-financial-group-llc.html.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.