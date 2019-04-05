Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

