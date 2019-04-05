Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

