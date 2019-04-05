SalPay (SAL) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. SalPay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $379.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SalPay has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One SalPay token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $770.85 or 0.15349418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002486 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010860 BTC.

About SalPay

SAL is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for SalPay is www.salpay.com . The official message board for SalPay is www.salpay.com/blog . SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SalPay

SalPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SalPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SalPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

