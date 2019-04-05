SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) PT Set at €15.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.98 ($17.42).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €10.57 ($12.29) on Tuesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €9.62 ($11.19) and a one year high of €17.41 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $479.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.