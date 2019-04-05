Sabre Corp (SABR) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,849 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Sabre worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sabre by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $3,520,354.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 58,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $1,249,369.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

