Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

SBR stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

