Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 51,703,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15,704% from the average session volume of 327,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $797,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Get Sabien Technology Group alerts:

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sabien Technology Group (SNT) Stock Price Down 12.9%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/sabien-technology-group-snt-stock-price-down-12-9.html.

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.