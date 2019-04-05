RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,492,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after buying an additional 736,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $244.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $182.17 and a one year high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

