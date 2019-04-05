Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $762.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

