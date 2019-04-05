Rubycoin (RBY) Price Hits $0.12

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded up 107.3% against the US dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Rubycoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00065524 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00018275 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,777,078 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

