RSA Insurance Group plc (RSNAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSNAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RSA Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Peel Hunt started coverage on RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,225. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

