RPICoin (RPI) Market Cap Hits $51,899.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market cap of $51,899.00 and $1,532.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RPICoin has traded up 146.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 683,975,376 coins and its circulating supply is 515,139,140 coins. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.