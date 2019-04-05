Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.64

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RDSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,640 ($34.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,992.69 ($39.10).

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 2,449 ($32.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion and a PE ratio of 874.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,419 ($31.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,525.50 ($33.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

