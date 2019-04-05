Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Autoliv (ALV) to Underperform

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.02.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $122,971.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

