Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Ross Stores also reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

ROST stock opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $4,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

