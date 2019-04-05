Rosetta Stone (RST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RST. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE RST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,407. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $474,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider M. Sean Hartford sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $368,639.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,564.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,413. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

