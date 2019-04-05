Roper Technologies (ROP) vs. Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) and Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Roper Technologies and Sypris Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sypris Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Roper Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $325.57, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Roper Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roper Technologies and Sypris Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies $5.19 billion 6.89 $944.40 million $11.81 29.23 Sypris Solutions $87.97 million 0.27 -$3.51 million ($0.24) -4.58

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Roper Technologies and Sypris Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies 18.19% 16.57% 8.23% Sypris Solutions -3.98% -32.60% -8.27%

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sypris Solutions has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sypris Solutions does not pay a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Sypris Solutions on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. It also offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. In addition, the company offers water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, valves, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, food, energy, water, education, and construction industries, as well as law and professional services firms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

