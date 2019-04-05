Roots (ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Roots from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.94.

TSE ROOT opened at C$4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. Roots has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.55.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

