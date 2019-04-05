Ronald James Assaf Sells 3,333 Shares of KEMET Co. (KEM) Stock

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $59,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald James Assaf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KEMET alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $64,293.57.

On Friday, February 1st, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $60,027.33.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,127.32.

Shares of KEM stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.67.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. KEMET had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in KEMET during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in KEMET during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KEMET by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KEMET by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KEMET by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/ronald-james-assaf-sells-3333-shares-of-kemet-co-kem-stock-2.html.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.