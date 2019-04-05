Rolls-Royce (RR) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,130 ($14.77).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,242 ($16.23) target price (down previously from GBX 1,248 ($16.31)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,017 ($13.29).

Get Rolls-Royce alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce stock opened at GBX 915.80 ($11.97) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Rolls-Royce’s payout ratio is presently -0.09%.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938.29 ($2,532.72). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 457 shares of company stock worth $390,671.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.