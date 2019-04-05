Roku (ROKU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Roku to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,712,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,003,812. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.50 and a beta of 3.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $324,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $9,050,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,640 shares of company stock worth $24,964,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

