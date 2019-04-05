Robert Kaiden Sells 348 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Robert Kaiden sold 348 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $11,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Robert Kaiden sold 4,897 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $151,121.42.

On Friday, March 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 2,603 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $79,834.01.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Robert Kaiden sold 9,219 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $314,828.85.

On Friday, February 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $158,422.88.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Robert Kaiden sold 417 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $11,780.25.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 5,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

