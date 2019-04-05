Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $29.54 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Lennox International worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $81,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,392,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 281,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,683,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII opened at $270.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $271.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $908,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,609,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $146,885.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,468 shares of company stock worth $12,069,435 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on Lennox International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.33.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

