Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

