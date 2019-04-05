Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.34. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 4271623 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $71.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riot Blockchain by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

