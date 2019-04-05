Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.34. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 4271623 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $71.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.02.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.
