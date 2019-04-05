RHI Magnesita (RHIM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 6,170 ($80.62) to GBX 5,450 ($71.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,900 ($77.09).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON RHIM opened at GBX 4,838 ($63.22) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,350 ($69.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 62.67.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.