Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Position Trimmed by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

