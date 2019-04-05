Reviewing Tesco (TSCDY) and Its Rivals

Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tesco to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Tesco has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco’s peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tesco Competitors 2.21% 10.76% 6.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tesco and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion $1.58 billion 20.10 Tesco Competitors $65.08 billion $1.21 billion 24.45

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tesco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tesco Competitors 259 1643 2097 114 2.50

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Tesco’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesco peers beat Tesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retail industry. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Associated Activities; and Retail Banking and Insurance Services. The Retailing and Associated Activities segment includes the United Kingdom (UK) and Republic of Ireland (ROI); Central Europe; and Asia. The Retail Banking and Insurance Services segment engages in the provision of retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank. The company was founded by John Edward Cohen in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

