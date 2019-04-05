Reviewing Sierra Oncology (SRRA) & Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology N/A -47.10% -43.14% Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Kezar Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology N/A N/A -$53.33 million ($0.75) -2.09 Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($2.26) -8.96

Kezar Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sierra Oncology and Kezar Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Sierra Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Sierra Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

